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BJP's Madan Rathore Criticizes Congress on Women’s Rights

BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore accused Congress of neglecting women's rights and treating women as a 'silent voter' base. Highlighting past Congress actions like the Shah Bano case, he emphasized women’s growing influence and called for their increased representation in legislative bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:01 IST
BJP's Madan Rathore Criticizes Congress on Women’s Rights
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BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore accused the Congress party of neglecting women's rights, alleging a history of treating women merely as a 'silent voter' base. He cited the Shah Bano case, where a Supreme Court verdict supporting a woman was nullified by Congress through legislative changes, impacting Muslim women's dignity.

Rathore highlighted women's excellence across diverse sectors, emphasizing their shift from silent voters to a decisive force. He referenced past initiatives like the reservation for women in panchayats and urban bodies by the Bhairon Singh government, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's efforts for women's political representation.

The BJP leader criticized Congress for fearing loss of its traditional vote bank if women gain greater political rights, calling on all political parties to prioritize women's empowerment. Accompanying Rathore's remarks, the BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest in Jaipur against Congress's alleged anti-women stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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