BJP's Nitin Nabin Blames Mamata for Women's Bill Setback

On Sunday, BJP president Nitin Nabin targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her opposition for obstructing the women's reservation bill in legislatures.

Addressing a rally for BJP candidate Bidyut Roy in Balurghat, Nabin stressed the importance of removing the TMC from power to improve women's safety and national security.

Accusing the TMC of protecting infiltrators, he promised good governance if BJP wins, referencing Modi's success in national security and soliciting voter support to bring transformative change in Bengal from May 4.