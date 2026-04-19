BJP's Nitin Nabin Blames Mamata for Women's Bill Setback
BJP president Nitin Nabin criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and opposition for hindering the women's reservation bill in legislatures. He urged voter support for BJP candidate Bidyut Roy, citing failures in women's safety under TMC leadership, and emphasized national security and good governance priorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balurghat | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, BJP president Nitin Nabin targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her opposition for obstructing the women's reservation bill in legislatures.
Addressing a rally for BJP candidate Bidyut Roy in Balurghat, Nabin stressed the importance of removing the TMC from power to improve women's safety and national security.
Accusing the TMC of protecting infiltrators, he promised good governance if BJP wins, referencing Modi's success in national security and soliciting voter support to bring transformative change in Bengal from May 4.
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