Modi's Fierce Critique: TMC's Alleged 'PhD in Looting'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized West Bengal's ruling TMC, accusing it of widespread corruption over 15 years. He alleged the TMC prioritized development for infiltrators over local communities and promised BJP's commitment to delivering Seventh Pay Commission benefits if they win the upcoming elections.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, alleging that the party has prioritized the interests of infiltrators over the state's youth, farmers, and marginalized classes. Speaking at a campaign rally, Modi claimed the TMC had earned a 'PhD in looting' over their 15-year governance.
Modi accused the party of rampant corruption spanning various sectors, including teacher recruitment, government jobs, and cyclone relief funds. He further criticized the state government's handling of reservations, asserting that the TMC misused the system by reallocating quotas intended for OBCs to Muslims.
The Prime Minister assured government employees of improved benefits under the BJP regime with the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. The assembly elections in West Bengal, featuring 294 seats, are divided into two phases, ultimately culminating in vote counting on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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