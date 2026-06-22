France, Germany to become equal shareholders in KNDS
France and Germany have agreed to become equal co-shareholders in tank maker KNDS, strengthening Europe's industrial and defence capabilities through long-term shareholder commitments.
- Country:
- France
France and Germany have decided to become co-shareholders on an equal weighting basis in tank maker KNDS, said a joint statement by the French and German governments on Monday.
The agreement, which is subject to German parliamentary budget approval, sets out long-term shareholder commitments, parity in governance rights and oversight of security matters, added the statement.
"This agreement reflects the shared determination of France and Germany to strengthen Europe's industrial and defence capabilities, support their armed forces, and strengthen European sovereignty over the long term," they also said in the joint statement.
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