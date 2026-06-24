Akhilesh Yadav alleges "BJP conspiracy" behind land scam allegations against MP CM Mohan Yadav, says party wants leadership change

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged an effort within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to change Chief Ministers of certain states ruled by the party, saying that allegations of mass land acquisition by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's family a "conspiracy by the BJP" to remove the Chief Minister from office. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP is looking for a leadership change in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, with new faces for the top post. Drawing a comparison with Uttar Pradesh, Yadav alleged that CM Yogi Adityanath also acquired "300 to 600 acres of land."

Akhilesh Yadav said, "The BJP has hatched a conspiracy to defame Mohan Yadav. If these allegations are against Mohan Yadav, then the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has acquired 300-600 acres of land. This is nothing new. He used to work in real estate earlier. Does the BJP not know this? These allegations are being made because the BJP is looking for a way to change three Chief Ministers. They want to change the Chief Ministers, hence making allegations." "They want to remove the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. They are removing these two because they want to remove the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. This is a conspiracy to remove them," he added.

Speaking about the upcoming 2027 assembly elections, the SP chief said that his party would come to power anyway, so the current Chief Minister will be "automatically removed." The Samajwadi Party leader's remarks came amid the "253-acre land scam" in Ujjain, allegations against Mohan Yadav and his family.

Hitting back at Akhilesh Yadav, UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that the SP leader has "panicked," alleging the party's connection with an IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh. Rajbhar alleged large-scale corruption by Akhilesh Yadav and his party in Madhya Pradesh, claiming that the IAS officer got SP leaders to make heavy investments in the land in the state.

In an X post, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader said, "Akhilesh Yadav ji, why are you making such a fuss about the honourable Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ji? What are you trying to hide by creating all this noise? Why do you want the world to see only what you show them? Now let me tell you, what is your pain? Why have you gotten so panicked! How has your investment been hurt, and why have you lost your composure? So read on! Akhilesh ji! IAS Bharat Yadav of the MP cadre, who is the Chairman of the State Road Development Corporation, you hid your connection with him. Akhilesh ji, Bharat Yadav is the son-in-law of your 'Kuber' Chandrapal Yadav. Chandrapal Yadav has been a powerful leader of the SP and the party's treasurer. I hope it rings a bell." He further accused Akhilesh Yadav and his family of "eating up land" in Madhya Pradesh.

"Akhilesh Yadav ji, are you scared of a fake revelation in the name of the honourable Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ji? In Madhya Pradesh, Bharat Yadav decides--or at least knows--where the highway route will go. The ones who are yours, who are your own, who are special. In this matter, Akhilesh ji, your fidgeting reveals that Bharat Yadav has gotten you and your people to make heavy investments in the lands there. And when it comes to 'eating up' land, the Saifai family is very experienced. The whole of Uttar Pradesh knows this. The Saifai family did exactly this in the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. Lands were bought from Firozabad to Etawah, and the Lucknow-Agra Expressway route was arbitrarily twisted," Rajbhar wrote. The SBSP leader called for a probe into "white-collar investments" in Madhya Pradesh linked to Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party.

The X post read, "For private gains, the route was unnecessarily diverted all the way to Saifai, increasing the expressway's distance by an extra 30 km. Lands were bought at throwaway prices, and hefty compensation was extracted. SP loaders! After the Gomti River Front report was released, Akhilesh has gotten scared that the Madhya Pradesh Expressway report might get released somewhere, drowning their investment. Investigation agencies should find out which white-collar investors from Uttar Pradesh are involved in Madhya Pradesh." (ANI)