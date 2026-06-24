Darren Jones Backs Andy Burnham's Prime Ministerial Bid

Darren Jones, a key ally of outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has endorsed Andy Burnham as the next PM. Jones, once considered a potential challenger, has withdrawn from any leadership contest, now backing Burnham, the former Greater Manchester mayor, who is set to succeed Starmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darren Jones | Updated: 24-06-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 12:19 IST
Darren Jones Backs Andy Burnham's Prime Ministerial Bid

Darren Jones, a prominent figure in the Labour Party and chief secretary to outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has announced his support for Andy Burnham as the next prime minister.

Jones, who had been considered a potential contender himself, declared his backing for Burnham, effectively paving the way for the former Greater Manchester mayor's succession.

Jones expressed confidence in Burnham's economic policies, addressing previous investor concerns, and discussed potential future economic strategies in their recent conversation.

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