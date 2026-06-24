Darren Jones Backs Andy Burnham's Prime Ministerial Bid

Darren Jones, a prominent figure in the Labour Party and chief secretary to outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has announced his support for Andy Burnham as the next prime minister.

Jones, who had been considered a potential contender himself, declared his backing for Burnham, effectively paving the way for the former Greater Manchester mayor's succession.

Jones expressed confidence in Burnham's economic policies, addressing previous investor concerns, and discussed potential future economic strategies in their recent conversation.