Path to Leadership: Andy Burnham's Economic Vision

Darren Jones, an ally of outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, supports Andy Burnham for Prime Minister, praising his economic strategies. Despite investor concerns over previous comments on borrowing, Jones believes Burnham’s approach could garner support. With only Burnham contesting, he is poised to lead the Labour Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darren Jones | Updated: 24-06-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 13:25 IST
Path to Leadership: Andy Burnham's Economic Vision
Andy Burnham

Darren Jones, a close ally of outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has thrown his support behind Andy Burnham to succeed as the next leader. Endorsement came on Wednesday after Jones was convinced by Burnham’s economic proposals, which include the possibility of increased borrowing to stimulate the economy.

Jones, who serves as chief secretary under Starmer, held discussions on economic policy with Burnham. His reassurance comes despite past investor concerns following Burnham's remarks about the nation's reliance on bond markets, which he claimed were misinterpreted. Jones highlighted the possibility of "targeted additional borrowing" being backed by the Labour Party and stakeholders if aligned with a credible economic plan.

Keir Starmer announced his resignation amid pressure over disappointing polling and electoral setbacks, initiating a leadership contest beginning July 9. Andy Burnham stands as the sole aspirant, positioning himself for an imminent premiership. This transition could make him Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade.

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