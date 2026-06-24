Trump Pressures Senate on Divisive Voting Restrictions

President Donald Trump Will Go To The Us Senate On Wednesday To Pressure His Fellow Republicans To Pass A Longstalled Package Of Voting Restrictions That Has Aggravated Party Fissures And Shown The Limits Of His Power At A Closeddoor Lunch In The Capitol

President Donald Trump is set to meet with Senate Republicans, aiming to reignite efforts to pass the SAVE America Act, legislation that has stalled due to internal party divisions.

At the highly anticipated closed-door Capitol luncheon, Trump intends to persuade senators to back the controversial legislative aim that prioritizes photo IDs and citizenship proof for federal elections, despite past failures to secure the necessary votes.

The bill faces internal resistance as well as external criticisms for potential voter disenfranchisement, prompting concerns over its focus amidst looming midterm elections and other pressing issues.