Trump's Senate Push: The Struggles of The SAVE America Act
President Trump heads to the Senate to press Republicans on the SAVE America Act, a voting restrictions bill. Despite holding a majority, Republicans lack the votes to surpass the filibuster threshold. Trump attempts to rally support amidst growing party tensions.
President Donald Trump is set to visit the Senate to lobby Republicans into supporting the long-stalled SAVE America Act, focused on national voting restrictions. This legislative effort has illuminated party fractures and the limitations of Trump's influence.
During a closed-door Senate lunch, Trump aims to push for his legislation, which mandates photo ID for federal voting and proof of citizenship for registration. As leverage, he canceled a housing bill signing, deeming the passage of his act a 'National Emergency.'
Despite a Republican Senate majority, the 60-vote filibuster threshold remains unmet, with many Republicans reluctant to eliminate it. Senate Republicans also resist attaching the act to mandatory legislation. As elections draw near, party strain deepens, challenging Trump's priorities.