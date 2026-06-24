Trump's Senate Push: The Struggles of The SAVE America Act

Us President Donald Trump Heads To The Senate On Wednesday To Pressure His Fellow Republicans To Pass A Longstalled Package Of National Voting Restrictions That Has Aggravated Party Fissures And Shown The Limits Of His Power At A Closeddoor Lunch In The Capitol

President Donald Trump is set to visit the Senate to lobby Republicans into supporting the long-stalled SAVE America Act, focused on national voting restrictions. This legislative effort has illuminated party fractures and the limitations of Trump's influence.

During a closed-door Senate lunch, Trump aims to push for his legislation, which mandates photo ID for federal voting and proof of citizenship for registration. As leverage, he canceled a housing bill signing, deeming the passage of his act a 'National Emergency.'

Despite a Republican Senate majority, the 60-vote filibuster threshold remains unmet, with many Republicans reluctant to eliminate it. Senate Republicans also resist attaching the act to mandatory legislation. As elections draw near, party strain deepens, challenging Trump's priorities.