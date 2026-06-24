Constitutional Court Mandates Presidential Attendance at NATO Summit

The Czech Constitutional Court has issued an injunction requiring the government to allow President Petr Pavel's attendance at the NATO summit in Turkey. This decision follows a ruling by Prime Minister Andrej Babis' government to exclude the president, breaking with traditional protocol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Czech Constitutional Court Ordered The Government On Wednesday To Allow President Petr Pavel To Attend The Nato Summit In Turkey Next Month | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:45 IST
Constitutional Court Mandates Presidential Attendance at NATO Summit
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The Czech Constitutional Court has intervened in a governmental decision, mandating that President Petr Pavel be allowed to attend the NATO summit in Turkey scheduled for next month.

This ruling was released on Wednesday, responding to a petition filed by the president himself. It challenges a recent decision taken by the government headed by the populist ANO party, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The government had announced on Monday its intention to exclude the president from the Czech delegation, breaking with past traditions of presidential inclusion.

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