Constitutional Court Mandates Presidential Attendance at NATO Summit

The Czech Constitutional Court Ordered The Government On Wednesday To Allow President Petr Pavel To Attend The Nato Summit In Turkey Next Month

The Czech Constitutional Court has intervened in a governmental decision, mandating that President Petr Pavel be allowed to attend the NATO summit in Turkey scheduled for next month.

This ruling was released on Wednesday, responding to a petition filed by the president himself. It challenges a recent decision taken by the government headed by the populist ANO party, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The government had announced on Monday its intention to exclude the president from the Czech delegation, breaking with past traditions of presidential inclusion.