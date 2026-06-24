Close Call: Ivan Cepeda Concedes in Colombian Presidential Race

Colombian leftist senator Ivan Cepeda has made a concession in the highly contested presidential race. On Wednesday, Cepeda emphasized the importance of resolving political differences with respect and dialogue.

In the closely watched election, Cepeda was less than 1% behind the winner, Abelardo De La Espriella, according to initial vote counts. Cepeda secured 48.7% of the votes and agreed to await the final tally from the national registrar.

The final verification concluded with a minute difference from the preliminary count, registering a variance of just 0.003%. Despite the narrow margin, Cepeda's concession highlights a commitment to democratic principles.