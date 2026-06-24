EU Strengthens Diplomatic Muscle with Key Appointments

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas On Wednesday Named A Former Dutch Defence Minister And Frances Ambassador To Nato To Top Posts In The Eu Diplomatic Service As The Bloc Seeks To Strengthen Its Security

In a strategic move to enhance European security, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has announced two significant appointments within the bloc’s diplomatic framework.

A former Dutch defense minister and the current French ambassador to NATO will step into pivotal roles, aiming to bolster the EU's global standing.

This decision underscores the EU's commitment to a robust foreign policy and international cooperation in security measures.