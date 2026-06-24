EU Strengthens Diplomatic Muscle with Key Appointments
The EU has appointed a former Dutch defense minister and France's ambassador to NATO to key positions in its diplomatic service. This move is part of the bloc's broader strategy to boost its security and global influence under the leadership of foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
In a strategic move to enhance European security, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has announced two significant appointments within the bloc’s diplomatic framework.
A former Dutch defense minister and the current French ambassador to NATO will step into pivotal roles, aiming to bolster the EU's global standing.
This decision underscores the EU's commitment to a robust foreign policy and international cooperation in security measures.