Unyielding Attacks on Girls' Education: Schools Demolished Amid Rising Extremism in Pakistan

A government girls' primary school was destroyed by extremists in Pakistan's Birmal tehsil, reflecting a broader challenge to female education and escalating violence against educational facilities. Despite rising attacks, no group has claimed responsibility, underscoring the state's struggle to maintain security and ensure safe learning environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:49 IST
Unyielding Attacks on Girls' Education: Schools Demolished Amid Rising Extremism in Pakistan
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a devastating blow to female education in Pakistan, unidentified extremists detonated explosive materials late Tuesday night at a government girls' primary school in the Sara Ghowara area of Birmal tehsil, razing the structure completely. District Police Officer Muhammad Tahir Shah confirmed the incident, reported by Dawn, noting the absence of claims of responsibility by any terror outfit so far.

The attack underscores a deteriorating security situation where safe spaces for children, especially girls, are becoming alarmingly scarce. According to local police and residents, educational facilities in Lower South Waziristan have faced a sharp increase in such targeted assaults, highlighting the failure of law enforcement agencies. This attack is part of an alarming pattern of militancy in Birmal tehsil, where earlier incidents in February and March targeted two separate schools.

Community leaders and residents stress that these acts of violence reflect deep-rooted opposition to modern education, severely jeopardizing the educational future of children, particularly girls facing significant social and structural barriers in Pakistan's troubled and remote regions. The diminishing administrative control over extremist elements is paralleled in neighboring districts, exacerbating fears for children's safety and education.

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