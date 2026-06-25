Spanish Parliament Pressures PM to Resign Amid Scandals

The Spanish parliament passed a non-binding resolution urging Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign, amid multiple corruption scandals involving his centre-left Socialist Party. The resolution reflects growing dissatisfaction within the fragmented lower house, putting pressure on Sanchez due to the controversies surrounding his political circle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Fragmented Lower House Of The Spanish Parliament On Thursday Passed A Nonbinding Resolution Urging Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez To Resign Due To A Slew Of Corruption Scandals Hounding His Centreleft Socialist Party And Inner Circle | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:40 IST
Spanish Parliament Pressures PM to Resign Amid Scandals
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The Spanish parliament's fragmented lower house made a significant move on Thursday by passing a non-binding resolution. This resolution calls for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign.

This call for resignation stems from a series of corruption scandals that have been troubling his centre-left Socialist Party and some of his close political allies.

The resolution highlights increasing frustration and dissatisfaction among the MPs, intensifying political pressure on Sanchez to address the controversies affecting his administration.

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