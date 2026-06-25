Spanish Parliament Pressures PM to Resign Amid Scandals

The Fragmented Lower House Of The Spanish Parliament On Thursday Passed A Nonbinding Resolution Urging Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez To Resign Due To A Slew Of Corruption Scandals Hounding His Centreleft Socialist Party And Inner Circle

The Spanish parliament's fragmented lower house made a significant move on Thursday by passing a non-binding resolution. This resolution calls for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign.

This call for resignation stems from a series of corruption scandals that have been troubling his centre-left Socialist Party and some of his close political allies.

The resolution highlights increasing frustration and dissatisfaction among the MPs, intensifying political pressure on Sanchez to address the controversies affecting his administration.