Spain Extends Emergency Aid Support to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

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Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Offered His Support To Venezuela On Thursday With Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Adding That Spain Was Ready To Supply Any Emergency Aid Required After Two Earthquakes Struck The Country On Wednesday Spain And Myself Offer Our Full Support To The Venezuelan People Following Tonights Devastating Earthquakes

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Updated: 25-06-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 12:26 IST