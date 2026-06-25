Spain Extends Emergency Aid Support to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela
Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, extended support to Venezuela following two major earthquakes. Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated that Spain is prepared to offer any necessary emergency aid. Sanchez conveyed his condolences and commitment to assist the victims and their families.
Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has pledged support to Venezuela after two earthquakes struck the country, causing significant devastation.
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed that Spain stands ready to dispatch necessary emergency aid to the affected areas.
Sanchez expressed his condolences on X, asserting Spain's commitment to helping those impacted by the calamity.
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