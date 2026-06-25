U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan Unlinked to China Talks

The U.S. State Department's top official for East Asia stated that the decision regarding an arms sale to Taiwan is independent of negotiations with China. During a congressional hearing, Assistant Secretary Michael DeSombre confirmed that the sale decision does not rely on discussions with Beijing and remains under presidential review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us State Departments Top Diplomat For East Asia Said On Thursday That A Pending Arms Sale Notification To Congress For Taiwan Does Not Hinge On Discussions With China Asked During A House Foreign Affairs Committee Subcommittee Hearing To Confirm That A Decision On Whether To Advance An Arms Sale Package For The Island Claimed By China Did Not Depend On Talks With Beijing | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:34 IST
U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan Unlinked to China Talks
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In a significant announcement, the U.S. State Department's leading diplomat for East Asia asserted on Thursday that advancing an arms sale to Taiwan does not rely on talks with China.

During a testimony at a House Foreign Affairs Committee subcommittee hearing, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Michael DeSombre, was explicit in confirming that the pending arms package for Taiwan is not contingent on discussions with Beijing.

While DeSombre did not specify a timeline, he emphasized that President Donald Trump is still reviewing the proposed arms deal, leaving its future yet undetermined.

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