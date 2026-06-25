U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan Unlinked to China Talks

The Us State Departments Top Diplomat For East Asia Said On Thursday That A Pending Arms Sale Notification To Congress For Taiwan Does Not Hinge On Discussions With China Asked During A House Foreign Affairs Committee Subcommittee Hearing To Confirm That A Decision On Whether To Advance An Arms Sale Package For The Island Claimed By China Did Not Depend On Talks With Beijing

In a significant announcement, the U.S. State Department's leading diplomat for East Asia asserted on Thursday that advancing an arms sale to Taiwan does not rely on talks with China.

During a testimony at a House Foreign Affairs Committee subcommittee hearing, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Michael DeSombre, was explicit in confirming that the pending arms package for Taiwan is not contingent on discussions with Beijing.

While DeSombre did not specify a timeline, he emphasized that President Donald Trump is still reviewing the proposed arms deal, leaving its future yet undetermined.