Kejriwal Challenges Trust's Financial Secrecy Amid Ram Mandir Fund Controversy

In a striking political maneuver, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, launched a scathing attack on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Reports claim the Trust allegedly refused a financial disclosure request from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), igniting allegations of a 'cover-up' involving temple donations and land deals.

The controversy erupted when the PMO requested a detailed account of donations received by the Ram Mandir Trust. According to these reports, Champat Rai, the Trust's General Secretary, declined to share the requested information amid an ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Kejriwal seized this opportunity to highlight potential hidden influences within the Trust's leadership.

Questioning the autonomy and bravery of Rai, Kejriwal criticized the local investigation as superficial and inadequate. The backdrop to this heated exchange involves allegations of fund misappropriation and suspicious land purchases in Ayodhya, with opposition leaders claiming corruption at elevated levels. Furthermore, Kejriwal labeled the SIT's investigation as a 'fraud', suggesting it serves to protect influential figures rather than revealing the truth.