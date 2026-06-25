High Court Orders ₹20,000 Monthly Maintenance in Marriage Deception Case

In a significant legal judgement, the Indore Bench of the High Court has sided with a woman embroiled in a controversial marriage deception case. The court mandated a man from the Bohra community to provide a monthly maintenance of ₹20,000 to the woman and her daughter, alongside arrears amounting to ₹10.60 lakh for the past five years.

The issue, as per the complainant's lawyer Vinay Joshi, revolves around a man referred to as Gabbar, alias Mustafa Bohra, who allegedly misrepresented his religious identity during their 2020 COVID-19 lockdown wedding. The marriage was allegedly performed under Hindu rituals, which involved the man posing as Hindu, tying a mangalsutra, and applying sindoor in a temple ceremony.

Following the woman's pregnancy, she reportedly discovered his true religious identity, leading to a legal confrontation that started with a complaint in 2021 at Indore's Dwarkapuri police station. Initially, a family court ruled only for the child's maintenance, ordering a ₹2,000 monthly payment. The woman escalated the matter to the High Court, which amended the previous order on June 22, enforcing a larger maintenance sum for both the woman and her daughter.