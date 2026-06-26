Kyiv Under Fire: Defences Hold Strong Against Missile Threat

Ukrainian air defence units successfully intercepted a Russian missile attack on Kyiv Thursday evening, according to local authorities. Debris landed in at least one district, but no injuries were reported.

A Reuters witness observed at least one missile being downed, with Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, confirming on Telegram that air defences had engaged the enemy missiles effectively.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that debris had fallen in the Darnitskyi district, igniting a storage area. This development follows President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's warning last week about potential large-scale attacks on Kyiv and other urban centers.