EU Criticizes Turkey Over Cyprus Exclusion Ahead of Global Climate Summit

The European Union has expressed disapproval of Turkey for excluding Cyprus from preparations for the COP31 U.N. climate summit. As tensions rise, EU leaders, including climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra, demand equal treatment for all member states. Cyprus fears further exclusion if not allowed in key summit events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Union Has Rebuked Turkey For Excluding Cyprus From Preparations For This Years Un Climate Summit | Updated: 26-06-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 09:30 IST
EU Criticizes Turkey Over Cyprus Exclusion Ahead of Global Climate Summit
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The European Union has criticized Turkey for omitting Cyprus from the preparatory stages of the upcoming COP31 U.N. climate summit. This diplomatic incident has heightened tensions as the global summit approaches.

Set to be held in November, the COP31 summit in Turkey will see nearly 200 countries gather to discuss global warming strategies. Cyprus raised the issue at an EU climate ministers' meeting, pointing out its exclusion from pre-summit events organized by Turkey.

Turkish officials confirmed Cyprus's exclusion but offered no comment. The EU climate commissioner denounced Turkey's actions, emphasizing unity among EU members. Discussions are ongoing, with hopes of resolving the matter through dialogue.

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