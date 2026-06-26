Turkish and Venezuelan Diplomacy: Aiding Earthquake Relief

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Discussed The Earthquakes In Venezuela And The Countrys Need For Aid In A Call With His Venezuelan Counterpart Yvan Gil On Thursday

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone discussion with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Thursday, addressing the recent earthquakes in Venezuela and the subsequent need for international aid.

The dialogue was part of Turkey's continued diplomatic efforts to offer assistance and aid to the affected areas in Venezuela.

According to a senior source from Turkey's foreign ministry, Fidan reassured his Venezuelan colleague of Turkey's unwavering support for the country during this challenging time.