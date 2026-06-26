The Legacy of Sergei Ivanov: From KGB to Kremlin

Sergei Ivanov, former Russian defense minister and a prominent figure among the 'siloviki,' passed away at the age of 73. His demise was first reported by the VTB United League, where he served as honorary president, and later confirmed by the Kremlin.

Ivanov, once considered a potential successor to President Vladimir Putin, significantly influenced Russia's post-Soviet security apparatus. As defense minister during the second Chechen war, he played a crucial role in shaping military operations against the separatist insurgency in Chechnya.

A close associate of Putin and fluent in English, Ivanov was known for his pragmatic stance at international forums, advocating for a security balance between Russia and NATO. Despite initially being in line for presidency, Ivanov's political journey took a different turn, culminating in roles such as Kremlin chief of staff and special envoy on environmental and transport issues.