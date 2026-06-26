The Legacy of Sergei Ivanov: From KGB to Kremlin

Sergei Ivanov, former Russian defence minister and a pivotal figure alongside Vladimir Putin, passed away at 73. Known as a key 'siloviki,' Ivanov's career spanned roles from defence minister to deputy prime minister. His efforts shaped Russia's modern security landscape, with a focus on NATO relations and Cold War legacy issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former Russian Defence Minister Sergei Ivanov | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:05 IST
The Legacy of Sergei Ivanov: From KGB to Kremlin

Sergei Ivanov, former Russian defense minister and a prominent figure among the 'siloviki,' passed away at the age of 73. His demise was first reported by the VTB United League, where he served as honorary president, and later confirmed by the Kremlin.

Ivanov, once considered a potential successor to President Vladimir Putin, significantly influenced Russia's post-Soviet security apparatus. As defense minister during the second Chechen war, he played a crucial role in shaping military operations against the separatist insurgency in Chechnya.

A close associate of Putin and fluent in English, Ivanov was known for his pragmatic stance at international forums, advocating for a security balance between Russia and NATO. Despite initially being in line for presidency, Ivanov's political journey took a different turn, culminating in roles such as Kremlin chief of staff and special envoy on environmental and transport issues.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026