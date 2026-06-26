Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Said On Thursday He Had Warned Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Thursday that Ukraine should not expect to drag Belarus into its ongoing war. With Russian forces struggling and Ukraine launching drone strikes inside Russia, tensions rise. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Moscow of seeking Belarus's deeper involvement.

Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Russian President Putin, expressed strong words towards Zelenskiy's representatives in Minsk, emphasizing Belarus's lack of interest in fighting with Ukraine. Meanwhile, there has been no immediate response from Kyiv regarding these statements.

The situation is complex as Belarus, allied with Moscow, holds strategic significance due to its geographic location. Despite reports, the Kremlin denies pressuring Belarus to step up attacks, underscoring both nations' alliance.