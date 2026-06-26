Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes: A Nation's Struggle Amidst Rubble

Foreign Rescue Teams And Aid Were Arriving On Friday In Venezuela Nearly Two Days After Devastating Twin Earthquakes Flattened Areas In And Around The Capital Caracas

Venezuela is grappling with the aftermath of twin earthquakes that struck around Caracas, leaving extensive devastation in their wake. The tremors, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, have resulted in 589 confirmed casualties and thousands of injuries. Many are still trapped under rubble, with inadequate state assistance compounding the chaos.

Rescue efforts are underway as international teams and aid begin to arrive. Countries such as Mexico, El Salvador, and Spain have sent rescuers, while the United States has pledged significant financial support and eased sanctions to facilitate aid deliveries. Meanwhile, grassroots efforts by locals to provide food and water continue to make a difference.

The earthquake has intensified challenges for interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who is managing not only the immediate aftermath but also broader political and economic instability. With crucial infrastructure damaged and the civilian population stretched thin, the recovery process is set to test Venezuela's resilience.