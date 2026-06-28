Drones And Artillery Killed Civilians On Both Sides Of The Russiaukraine Border On Saturday

This weekend, the volatile Russia-Ukraine conflict saw a deadly escalation as drone and artillery strikes brought fatalities to both nations. Regional officials reported that at least two lives were lost in the Bryansk region due to a Ukrainian drone attack. Russia's Defense Ministry stated that over the course of twelve hours, 124 Ukrainian drones were intercepted.

In the Russian capital, Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin made numerous statements concerning the interception of Ukrainian drones aimed at the city, with informal reports estimating the number at 24. In Ukraine, the southeast region of Dnipropetrovsk suffered a combination of more than 40 drone and artillery strikes, which resulted in one death and several injuries near Nikopol.

The tension intensified in the Donetsk region, where Denis Pushilin, head of the Moscow-appointed administration, confirmed fatalities in major towns due to Ukrainian drone operations. These developments highlight the ongoing volatility and the increasing role of drone warfare in this entrenched conflict.