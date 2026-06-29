Julia Letlow: Louisiana's Rising Republican Star Wins Senate Nomination

U.S. Representative Julia Letlow has clinched the Republican nomination for the Senate seat in Louisiana, according to official state election results. Riding on the coattails of an endorsement by former President Donald Trump, Letlow successfully overcame State Treasurer John Fleming in a closely watched runoff primary election held on Saturday.

Letlow's victory comes after defeating two-term Republican U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy in a heated three-way race that saw Cassidy lose his bid for re-election in May. Cassidy's departure was partly attributed to his contentious vote to convict Trump in the 2021 Senate impeachment trial, further fueled by recent tensions between him and Trump.

After her triumph, Letlow expressed gratitude for Trump's support, which she received even before announcing her candidacy. Now, she prepares to compete against Democrat Jamie Davis, a farmer, in the forthcoming general election, where she is the strong favorite.