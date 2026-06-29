Scotland's Football Legacy: A Tribute to Steve Clarke's Impactful Leadership

Scotland's football narrative took a poignant turn as captain Andy Robertson offered heartfelt gratitude to departing manager Steve Clarke. Following Scotland's World Cup exit, Robertson praised Clarke for his transformative role in the team.

Under Clarke's guidance, Scotland returned to the World Cup after a 28-year absence. Despite their third-place finish in Group C, Clarke's tenure saw Scotland achieving significant victories, including their first European Championship qualification since 1996 and a spot in the Euro 2024 tournament.

Robertson also acknowledged the unfaltering support of the Tartan Army, who remain a beloved presence worldwide, as he prepares for the upcoming Premier League season with Tottenham Hotspur.