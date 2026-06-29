Protests Surge in Serbia Amid Political Transition

Thousands protested in Kraljevo against Serbian President Vucic, who announced plans to step down amidst suspicions he might retain power. The unrest follows a deadly incident symbolizing alleged corruption. The protests raise concerns in the EU, emphasizing the need for Serbia's democratic reforms for EU accession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thousands Of Protesters Descended On The Serbian City Of Kraljevo On Sunday | Updated: 29-06-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 01:14 IST
Protests Surge in Serbia Amid Political Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Kraljevo, Serbia, on Sunday, continuing to apply pressure on President Aleksandar Vucic following his announcement of impending resignation to allow for early elections.

Despite Vucic's declared exit, skepticism remains as many believe he might seek power as prime minister while placing an ally in presidency. Observers like IT expert Marko Djokic suspect Vucic's true relinquishment of control is unlikely.

Originating from public discontent over government misconduct and corruption after a fatal accident, these protests are notable for their scale. The EU remains wary of Serbia's path, urging democratic reforms as a condition of future union membership.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026