Protests Surge in Serbia Amid Political Transition
Thousands protested in Kraljevo against Serbian President Vucic, who announced plans to step down amidst suspicions he might retain power. The unrest follows a deadly incident symbolizing alleged corruption. The protests raise concerns in the EU, emphasizing the need for Serbia's democratic reforms for EU accession.
Thousands of protesters gathered in Kraljevo, Serbia, on Sunday, continuing to apply pressure on President Aleksandar Vucic following his announcement of impending resignation to allow for early elections.
Despite Vucic's declared exit, skepticism remains as many believe he might seek power as prime minister while placing an ally in presidency. Observers like IT expert Marko Djokic suspect Vucic's true relinquishment of control is unlikely.
Originating from public discontent over government misconduct and corruption after a fatal accident, these protests are notable for their scale. The EU remains wary of Serbia's path, urging democratic reforms as a condition of future union membership.
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