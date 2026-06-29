Protests Surge in Serbia Amid Political Transition

Thousands Of Protesters Descended On The Serbian City Of Kraljevo On Sunday

Thousands of protesters gathered in Kraljevo, Serbia, on Sunday, continuing to apply pressure on President Aleksandar Vucic following his announcement of impending resignation to allow for early elections.

Despite Vucic's declared exit, skepticism remains as many believe he might seek power as prime minister while placing an ally in presidency. Observers like IT expert Marko Djokic suspect Vucic's true relinquishment of control is unlikely.

Originating from public discontent over government misconduct and corruption after a fatal accident, these protests are notable for their scale. The EU remains wary of Serbia's path, urging democratic reforms as a condition of future union membership.