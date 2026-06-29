Putin Rejects Ukraine's Peace Proposal Amid Strategic Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ukraine's proposal for a mutual halt to long-range strikes, viewing it as a tactic to distract from Russia's objective of capturing four regions. He emphasized the strength and impact of Russian counter-strikes, highlighting Moscow's intent to fully liberate Donbas and Novorossiya.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a Ukrainian proposal to mutually cease long-range strikes, considering it a maneuver to deflect attention from Russia's strategic goals in their ongoing military campaign.
Putin, during a televised interview, emphasized that Russian counter-strikes within Ukrainian territory are significantly more powerful and destructive than Ukrainian efforts.
The Russian leader reiterated the country's intention to focus on the complete liberation of Donbas and Novorossiya, underscoring a lack of interest in preserving the current Ukrainian government.