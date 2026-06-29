Russian President Vladimir Putin Said On Sunday That Ukraine Had Proposed A Mutual Halt To Longrange Strikes As A Step Towards Peace But Moscow Saw Them As A Means To Distract From Russias Aim Of Fully Capturing Four Regions In Its Military Campaign It Is Clear Why This Proposal Is Being Made

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a Ukrainian proposal to mutually cease long-range strikes, considering it a maneuver to deflect attention from Russia's strategic goals in their ongoing military campaign.

Putin, during a televised interview, emphasized that Russian counter-strikes within Ukrainian territory are significantly more powerful and destructive than Ukrainian efforts.

The Russian leader reiterated the country's intention to focus on the complete liberation of Donbas and Novorossiya, underscoring a lack of interest in preserving the current Ukrainian government.