Pritam Singh Retains Workers' Party Leadership Despite Conviction
Pritam Singh remains in his role as secretary-general of Singapore's Workers' Party. This decision comes despite his earlier removal from his position as Leader of the Opposition by the Prime Minister, following a court conviction for providing false information to a parliamentary committee.
Pritam Singh continues to lead Singapore's Workers' Party as its secretary-general, despite recent legal challenges.
Previously removed from his role as Leader of the Opposition by the Prime Minister, Singh faced legal issues stemming from accusations of providing false testimony to a parliamentary committee.
The party's decision reflects their continued confidence in his leadership capabilities.