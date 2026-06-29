Pritam Singh Retains Workers' Party Leadership Despite Conviction

Pritam Singh remains in his role as secretary-general of Singapore's Workers' Party. This decision comes despite his earlier removal from his position as Leader of the Opposition by the Prime Minister, following a court conviction for providing false information to a parliamentary committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapores Workers Party Has Retained Pritam Singh As Its Secretarygeneral | Updated: 29-06-2026 06:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 06:37 IST
Pritam Singh Retains Workers' Party Leadership Despite Conviction
Pritam Singh

Pritam Singh continues to lead Singapore's Workers' Party as its secretary-general, despite recent legal challenges.

Previously removed from his role as Leader of the Opposition by the Prime Minister, Singh faced legal issues stemming from accusations of providing false testimony to a parliamentary committee.

The party's decision reflects their continued confidence in his leadership capabilities.

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