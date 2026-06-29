CEC Lauds Indian Electoral Transparency During J&K Visit

During an official visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar extolled the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Budgam, who he described as essential to India's democracy. Kumar underscored the transparency of India's electoral process, pointing out meticulous scrutiny at every stage by various stakeholders, including political parties and candidates.

Highlighting India's global democratic stature, Kumar emphasized the nation's pivotal role in international democratic leadership, noting its chairmanship of 'International IDEA'. He extended greetings to the voters and electoral officers in Jammu & Kashmir. Kumar also visited the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal, offering prayers during his visit.

Gyanesh Kumar, on a three-day visit to the region, highlighted the Election Commission's drive to boost voter engagement and electoral preparation. Welcomed warmly at Srinagar by senior officials, Kumar's itinerary included interactions with voters, BLOs, and a review of the election machinery in Budgam, emphasizing the robust work underlining India's electoral strength.