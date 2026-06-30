Britain's Bold Investment in Next-Gen Air Combat

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced significant military investments, including £8.6 billion for the Tempest stealth fighter under the Global Combat Air Programme and the purchase of 12 F-35A jets. Additionally, the UK's defense budget will see a boost in nuclear deterrent funding to £64 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prime Minister Keir Starmer Said On Tuesday Britain Would Invest Billion In The Tempest Sixthgeneration Stealth Fighter Programme Under The Global Combat Air Programme Gcap | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:38 IST
Britain's Bold Investment in Next-Gen Air Combat
Prime Minister Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled ambitious defense expenditure plans, signifying a robust commitment to upgrading military capabilities.

The UK will allocate £8.6 billion to the Tempest sixth-generation stealth fighter initiative under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) and acquire 12 F-35A fighter jets.

Additionally, funding for the nation's nuclear deterrent will rise to £64 billion, marking a significant increase in defense allocation aimed at maintaining national security.

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