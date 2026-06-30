Britain's Bold Investment in Next-Gen Air Combat

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Said On Tuesday Britain Would Invest Billion In The Tempest Sixthgeneration Stealth Fighter Programme Under The Global Combat Air Programme Gcap

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled ambitious defense expenditure plans, signifying a robust commitment to upgrading military capabilities.

The UK will allocate £8.6 billion to the Tempest sixth-generation stealth fighter initiative under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) and acquire 12 F-35A fighter jets.

Additionally, funding for the nation's nuclear deterrent will rise to £64 billion, marking a significant increase in defense allocation aimed at maintaining national security.