Britain's Bold Investment in Next-Gen Air Combat
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced significant military investments, including £8.6 billion for the Tempest stealth fighter under the Global Combat Air Programme and the purchase of 12 F-35A jets. Additionally, the UK's defense budget will see a boost in nuclear deterrent funding to £64 billion.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled ambitious defense expenditure plans, signifying a robust commitment to upgrading military capabilities.
The UK will allocate £8.6 billion to the Tempest sixth-generation stealth fighter initiative under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) and acquire 12 F-35A fighter jets.
Additionally, funding for the nation's nuclear deterrent will rise to £64 billion, marking a significant increase in defense allocation aimed at maintaining national security.