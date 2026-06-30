Sachin Ahir's Political Leap: Joining Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Sachin Ahir has transitioned from Shiv Sena (UBT) to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, expressing his dedication to his new role in the party. Ahir filed his nomination for Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, a significant political development supported by key political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:02 IST
Sachin Ahir's Political Leap: Joining Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Sachin Ahir, formerly of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has embarked on a new political journey by aligning with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Ahir has expressed his commitment to fulfilling responsibilities assigned by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, pledging to serve all sections of society.

Ahir emphasized his intention to unite people from various backgrounds, as he submitted his nomination for the Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. This move is part of a larger political strategy as announced by Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat, capitalizing on recent alliance shifts within the Shiv Sena factions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, were present to support Ahir's nomination filing. The development demonstrates a strategic realignment within Maharashtra politics, following the recent integration of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs into the Shinde-led faction, marking another setback for Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

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