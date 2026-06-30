Global Stocks Soar: AI Boom and Dollar Surge Drive Record Gains

Global stocks achieved notable gains this quarter, influenced by a rally in AI-related markets and a strengthening dollar. Amid easing U.S.-Iran tensions, oil prices dropped, while U.S. interest rate expectations shifted. Key indexes recorded significant rises, with AI stocks particularly driving growth across Asian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Global Stocks Were Headed For Their Best Secondquarter Performance In Six Years On Tuesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:07 IST
Global Stocks Soar: AI Boom and Dollar Surge Drive Record Gains
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Global stocks are celebrating an impressive second-quarter performance, the best in six years, with AI-driven rallies and a robust dollar leading the charge.

A gradual easing of tensions between the U.S. and Iran helped to reduce oil prices by 20%, while changes in U.S. interest rate expectations added complexity to the economic landscape.

The MSCI All-World index, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported significant gains, with the dollar standing out as a focal point of strength in currency markets, impacting gold and yen valuations.

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