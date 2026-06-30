Global Stocks Soar: AI Boom and Dollar Surge Drive Record Gains

Global Stocks Were Headed For Their Best Secondquarter Performance In Six Years On Tuesday

Global stocks are celebrating an impressive second-quarter performance, the best in six years, with AI-driven rallies and a robust dollar leading the charge.

A gradual easing of tensions between the U.S. and Iran helped to reduce oil prices by 20%, while changes in U.S. interest rate expectations added complexity to the economic landscape.

The MSCI All-World index, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported significant gains, with the dollar standing out as a focal point of strength in currency markets, impacting gold and yen valuations.