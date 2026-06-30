Global Stocks Soar: AI Boom and Dollar Surge Drive Record Gains
Global stocks achieved notable gains this quarter, influenced by a rally in AI-related markets and a strengthening dollar. Amid easing U.S.-Iran tensions, oil prices dropped, while U.S. interest rate expectations shifted. Key indexes recorded significant rises, with AI stocks particularly driving growth across Asian markets.
Global stocks are celebrating an impressive second-quarter performance, the best in six years, with AI-driven rallies and a robust dollar leading the charge.
A gradual easing of tensions between the U.S. and Iran helped to reduce oil prices by 20%, while changes in U.S. interest rate expectations added complexity to the economic landscape.
The MSCI All-World index, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported significant gains, with the dollar standing out as a focal point of strength in currency markets, impacting gold and yen valuations.