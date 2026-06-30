Epic Rath Yatra and Digital Initiative Elevate Jagannatha Culture to Global Stage

The Shri Jagannatha Temple in Puri celebrates Deva Snan Purnima with the launch of the 'JAGANNATHA' app and website. Anup Jalota partakes in the festivities with performances and a play. The grand Rath Utsav spans miles, featuring cultural events and religious rituals aimed at spreading Jagannatha traditions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:05 IST
Epic Rath Yatra and Digital Initiative Elevate Jagannatha Culture to Global Stage
Grand "Rath Utsav" of Param Brahma Jagannatha organized by the Shri Jagannatha Balabhadra Subhadra Charitable Trust from July 16 to July 27. Image Credit: ANI

In a vibrant celebration at the Shri Jagannatha Temple in Puri, the Deva Snan Purnima festival was marked by the launch of the 'JAGANNATHA' mobile app and website in Mumbai by Padma Shri recipient and renowned singer Anup Jalota.

The launch coincides with the forthcoming Rath Utsav, which covers 21 kilometers and includes cherished activities like spiritual performances, a grand play, a cultural exhibition, and various religious rituals. This event, organized by Shree Jagannatha Balabhadra Subhadra Charitable Trust, spans from July 16 to July 27, 2026.

Dhananjay Kapoor, Founder of the Trust, expressed gratitude to Anup Jalota for his long-standing involvement and highlighted the digital platform's role in disseminating Bhagwaan Jagannatha's culture worldwide. Kapoor aims to connect devotees globally, offering insights into the Trust's spiritual and cultural initiatives.

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