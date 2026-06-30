First Look of 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' Unveiled: A Global Love Story on the Horizon

The first-look posters of 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story' have been released, hinting at an emotionally intense narrative. Directed by Indrajit Lankesh and starring Mahesh Manjrekar and Jaya Prada, the film is set for a worldwide release in October 2026, promising a grand romantic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 19:30 IST
First Look of 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' Unveiled: A Global Love Story on the Horizon
'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story' (Photo/film's team). Image Credit: ANI

The anticipation surrounding 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story' escalates as its first-look posters make a resounding debut. Helmed by director Indrajit Lankesh and produced by Sammy Nanwani, this romantic drama, starring industry icons Mahesh Manjrekar and Jaya Prada, is slated for a global theatrical release in October 2026.

According to the filmmakers, the posters encapsulate the film's emotional depth and cinematic scale. The first image projects intense emotions between the leads, while the second promises an expansive visual spectacle, set to redefine romantic storytelling. Producer Sammy Nanwani emphasizes the film's message of peace in speaking to a world enduring numerous conflicts.

The buzz around the film is palpable, with Nanwani sharing his excitement over the overwhelming response to the promotional materials. He highlights the formidable cast and the film's grand vision, anticipated to captivate audiences this October. Further details about the cast, soundtrack, and an official teaser will follow in the upcoming weeks.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026