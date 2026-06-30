First Look of 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' Unveiled: A Global Love Story on the Horizon

The anticipation surrounding 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story' escalates as its first-look posters make a resounding debut. Helmed by director Indrajit Lankesh and produced by Sammy Nanwani, this romantic drama, starring industry icons Mahesh Manjrekar and Jaya Prada, is slated for a global theatrical release in October 2026.

According to the filmmakers, the posters encapsulate the film's emotional depth and cinematic scale. The first image projects intense emotions between the leads, while the second promises an expansive visual spectacle, set to redefine romantic storytelling. Producer Sammy Nanwani emphasizes the film's message of peace in speaking to a world enduring numerous conflicts.

The buzz around the film is palpable, with Nanwani sharing his excitement over the overwhelming response to the promotional materials. He highlights the formidable cast and the film's grand vision, anticipated to captivate audiences this October. Further details about the cast, soundtrack, and an official teaser will follow in the upcoming weeks.