Standoff in Telangana: TCA Warns HCA Over District Cricket Expansion Amid Legal Showdown

In a brewing cricket association standoff, the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has cautioned the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) against unilateral ventures into Telangana districts. The warning arises amid ongoing legal proceedings in the Bombay High Court and directives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy asserted that any attempt by the HCA to extend jurisdiction beyond Hyderabad without adhering to legal processes would challenge the rule of law. This comes after HCA proposed setting up cricket academies in several districts, a move that TCA claims should have been preceded by legal consultation.

According to Reddy, the HCA's plans contradict its participation in previous legal and collaborative meetings with the BCCI. He emphasized the importance of respecting judicial proceedings and criticized HCA's alleged attempts to bypass established processes. Reddy warned of potential legal action if HCA proceeds without compliance.