Ebola's Ripple Effect: A Looming Development Crisis in Africa

The United Nations warns of a potential Ebola outbreak crisis threatening Africa's economy, costing $3.6 billion and causing massive job losses. The Bundibugyo strain infects Congo and Uganda, with the risk of spreading to neighboring countries. Quick containment and resource allocation are crucial, says the UNDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United Nations Said On Tuesday That An Ebola Outbreak Could Cost Africa Up To Billion And Hundreds Of Thousands Of Jobs | Updated: 30-06-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 19:30 IST
Ebola's Ripple Effect: A Looming Development Crisis in Africa
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The United Nations has issued a stark warning about a possible development crisis in Africa if the recent Ebola outbreak isn't contained. A UN report suggests the outbreak could cost the continent up to $3.6 billion and lead to hundreds of thousands of job losses, significantly impacting economic growth.

The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has no tested vaccine or treatment, has already infected 1,307 people and claimed 377 lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The outbreak poses a risk of spreading to neighboring countries, such as Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, and Angola.

Damien Mama, UNDP's representative in Congo, emphasized the need for prompt action and resources to contain the outbreak. According to the UNDP, the situation's severity could range from manageable costs of $1 billion if contained, to a full-blown crisis affecting continental GDP if the epidemic spreads further.

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