Phil Weiser Triumphs Over Michael Bennet for Colorado Governor Nomination

Phil Weiser has won the Democratic nomination for governor of Colorado, defeating U.S. Senator Michael Bennet. Weiser's campaign outspent Bennet's, positioning himself as a defender of Colorado against the Trump administration's policies. Weiser's victory sets the stage for the upcoming November elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Beat Us Senator Michael Bennet For The Democratic Nomination For Governor On Tuesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 07:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 07:49 IST
Phil Weiser Triumphs Over Michael Bennet for Colorado Governor Nomination

In a closely watched political race, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser emerged victorious over U.S. Senator Michael Bennet for the Democratic nomination for governor, according to projections released by U.S. media outlets on Tuesday.

Weiser managed to oust Bennet by leveraging his financial advantages and framing his campaign around resisting policies implemented by President Donald Trump. This includes Weiser's courtroom battles against federal funding cuts to Colorado and efforts to halt presidential attempts to eliminate birthright citizenship.

Bennet, although defeated in the nomination race, remains a sitting senator as his term is secure until 2028. The upcoming gubernatorial election is expected to see Weiser advance further, capitalizing on Colorado's recent trend toward Democratic support.

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