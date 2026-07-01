Progressive Upsets Redefine Democratic Primaries

Antiestablishment Progressives Racked Up Another Good Night In Democratic Primary Contests On Tuesday

In a night marked by progressive triumphs, anti-establishment candidates prevailed in key Democratic primary contests, shaping the political landscape ahead of November's general election.

In Colorado, 29-year-old Milat Kiros stunned by defeating 29-year incumbent Dianna DeGette, despite being significantly outspent. Endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, Kiros won on a platform calling for a full arms embargo on Israel, challenging the party's traditional stance.

Additionally, progressive Manny Rutinel advances to face Republican Gabe Evans, offering Democrats a chance to flip a Republican-held seat. These unexpected victories underscore the momentum of younger, progressive voices within the party, presenting challenges to seasoned incumbents and heralding a potential ideological shift.