Young Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros Overthrows Veteran Rep. in Denver Primary

Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros Defeated Term Us Representative Diana Degette On Tuesday In The Democratic Primary In A Denverarea District

In a surprising turn in the Denver-area Democratic primary, Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old democratic socialist, claimed victory over 15-term U.S. Representative Diana DeGette. The election, marked by Kiros' bold stance on contentious issues, reflects a shift towards insurgent leftist candidates within the Democratic Party.

Kiros, originally from Ethiopia, generated significant attention after being dismissed from her legal profession for controversial remarks on Israel and Palestine. Her alliance with socialist commentator Hasan Piker has further fueled debate, yet she maintains a strong lead with nearly 7,000 more votes than DeGette with 78% of votes counted.

This victory positions Kiros favorably for the November elections in a predominantly Democratic district. Her win is part of a broader trend as more democratic socialists make headway, with recent primary victories in New York City echoing this political shift.