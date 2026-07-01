Young Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros Overthrows Veteran Rep. in Denver Primary

In a major political upset, 29-year-old Melat Kiros, a democratic socialist, defeated long-standing U.S. Representative Diana DeGette in the Democratic primary for a district in the Denver area. Kiros, controversial for her outspoken views on Israel, is expected to prevail in the November election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros Defeated Term Us Representative Diana Degette On Tuesday In The Democratic Primary In A Denverarea District | Updated: 01-07-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 09:46 IST
Young Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros Overthrows Veteran Rep. in Denver Primary

In a surprising turn in the Denver-area Democratic primary, Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old democratic socialist, claimed victory over 15-term U.S. Representative Diana DeGette. The election, marked by Kiros' bold stance on contentious issues, reflects a shift towards insurgent leftist candidates within the Democratic Party.

Kiros, originally from Ethiopia, generated significant attention after being dismissed from her legal profession for controversial remarks on Israel and Palestine. Her alliance with socialist commentator Hasan Piker has further fueled debate, yet she maintains a strong lead with nearly 7,000 more votes than DeGette with 78% of votes counted.

This victory positions Kiros favorably for the November elections in a predominantly Democratic district. Her win is part of a broader trend as more democratic socialists make headway, with recent primary victories in New York City echoing this political shift.

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