Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Wins Democratic Nomination for Governor

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Beat Us Senator Michael Bennet For The Democratic Nomination For Governor On Tuesday

Phil Weiser, the Colorado Attorney General, has secured the Democratic nomination for governor after defeating U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, as projected by U.S. media on Tuesday.

Outraising and outspending Bennet, Weiser emphasized his experience in challenging President Trump's policies, including a federal funding freeze and an attempted end to birthright citizenship.

Though Bennet, a sitting senator, lost the nomination, his seat will remain secure until its next election in 2028. In November, Weiser is anticipated to be elected governor, continuing the Democratic trend set by Kamala Harris's 2024 presidential win in the state.