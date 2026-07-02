NATO Eyes Swedish Surveillance Upgrade Amid U.S. Tensions

NATO is reportedly set to update its surveillance military equipment, opting for Sweden's GlobalEye aircraft to replace its fleet of U.S.-built AWACS planes, sources have told Reuters. The decision could be seen as a snub to President Donald Trump, who has long urged NATO allies to invest in American defense technology.

Confirmation of this purchase is expected to be made at a NATO summit in Ankara in early July, further straining U.S.-Europe defense relations. Saab, the Swedish manufacturer, has withheld comments on the revelation while NATO maintains that details will soon be disclosed.

Given its critical aerial surveillance role since 1982, the decision might significantly impact the operational capabilities of NATO allies, especially along the eastern front in Ukraine. If realized, the acquisition could see NATO's largest GlobalEye fleet housed at Geilenkirchen base in Germany.