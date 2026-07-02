Unyielding Onslaught: Russia's Largest Strike on Kyiv Amidst Rising Tensions

Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv, deploying hundreds of drones and missiles, resulting in 21 fatalities and widespread destruction. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy blamed insufficient air defenses. The attack was a retaliation to Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian resources. International reactions call for increased sanctions on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Launched Hundreds Of Drones And Dozens Of Missiles At Ukraines Capital Kyiv In The Early Hours On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:33 IST
Unyielding Onslaught: Russia's Largest Strike on Kyiv Amidst Rising Tensions
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Russia launched a major attack on Kyiv, releasing hundreds of drones and missiles in a massive offensive early Thursday, claiming the lives of at least 21 people and causing significant damage. Around 130 buildings suffered damage, marking one of the most severe attacks of the ongoing conflict.

The overnight assault, resulting in panic and mass evacuations, was the deadliest in Kyiv since May. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blamed allies for not delivering promised air defenses. He emphasized the need for robust European air defenses amid this growing threat. The attack's extensive reach was unprecedented in the war's five-year history.

International leaders, including EU and UN officials, condemned the attack and called for immediate action. Poland and Finland took preventive actions, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. The geopolitical implications are significant, with increased sanctions on Russia proposed to counter their military aggression.

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