Unyielding Onslaught: Russia's Largest Strike on Kyiv Amidst Rising Tensions

Russia Launched Hundreds Of Drones And Dozens Of Missiles At Ukraines Capital Kyiv In The Early Hours On Thursday

Russia launched a major attack on Kyiv, releasing hundreds of drones and missiles in a massive offensive early Thursday, claiming the lives of at least 21 people and causing significant damage. Around 130 buildings suffered damage, marking one of the most severe attacks of the ongoing conflict.

The overnight assault, resulting in panic and mass evacuations, was the deadliest in Kyiv since May. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blamed allies for not delivering promised air defenses. He emphasized the need for robust European air defenses amid this growing threat. The attack's extensive reach was unprecedented in the war's five-year history.

International leaders, including EU and UN officials, condemned the attack and called for immediate action. Poland and Finland took preventive actions, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. The geopolitical implications are significant, with increased sanctions on Russia proposed to counter their military aggression.