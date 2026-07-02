Tensions Mount as Iran Prepares for Khamenei's Funeral

An Iranian Military Commander Warned The United States And Israel On Thursday Against Any Attack On Iran As It Prepares For The State Funeral Of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

An Iranian military commander issued a stark warning to the United States and Israel on Thursday as Iran prepares for the state funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died in airstrikes on the onset of the war.

The commander, Ali Abdollahi of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, cautioned against any attack, emphasizing that Iran's armed forces are ready to retaliate. This warning follows statements from Iranian and Israeli officials exchanging threats and accusations.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that extensive security measures will be in place during the funeral, including temporary airspace restrictions over Tehran and Mashhad.