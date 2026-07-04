Airspace Tensions: Houthis vs. Saudi Arabia

Yemens Houthis Said On Friday Its Forces Confronted Saudi Warplanes That They Said Attempted To Prevent An Iranian Civilian Aircraft From Landing At Sanaa International Airport

Yemen's Houthi forces accused Saudi Arabia on Friday of trying to block an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing at Sanaa International Airport. The group warned of targeting Saudi airports if such actions continue.

Despite warnings, flights between Sanaa and Tehran will proceed, according to Yahya Sarea, the group's spokesperson. An Iranian plane recently flew a Houthi delegation to Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral.

The Saudi-led coalition, active in Yemen since 2015, accused the Houthis of diverting attention from their violations and vowed a strong response to any threats to Saudi or Yemeni sovereignty.