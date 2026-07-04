Airspace Tensions: Houthis vs. Saudi Arabia

Tensions rise as Yemen's Houthis claim Saudi forces attempted to block an Iranian plane from landing in Sanaa. They threaten retaliation against Saudi interests if such actions continue. Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition accuses the Houthis of shifting focus from their own violations. Flights between Tehran and Sanaa persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yemens Houthis Said On Friday Its Forces Confronted Saudi Warplanes That They Said Attempted To Prevent An Iranian Civilian Aircraft From Landing At Sanaa International Airport | Updated: 04-07-2026 04:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 04:41 IST
Airspace Tensions: Houthis vs. Saudi Arabia
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Yemen's Houthi forces accused Saudi Arabia on Friday of trying to block an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing at Sanaa International Airport. The group warned of targeting Saudi airports if such actions continue.

Despite warnings, flights between Sanaa and Tehran will proceed, according to Yahya Sarea, the group's spokesperson. An Iranian plane recently flew a Houthi delegation to Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral.

The Saudi-led coalition, active in Yemen since 2015, accused the Houthis of diverting attention from their violations and vowed a strong response to any threats to Saudi or Yemeni sovereignty.

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