Kyiv Under Siege: Massive Russian Assault Leaves Devastation in Ukrainian Capital

Russia Launched Hundreds Of Drones And Dozens Of Missiles At Ukraines Capital Kyiv In The Early Hours Of Thursday

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched one of its deadliest attacks on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, deploying hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles. The assault resulted in at least 27 casualties and left around 130 buildings damaged, as the city experienced multiple explosions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cut short his diplomatic trip to return home and criticized international allies for failing to deliver promised air defenses on time. He expressed frustration, stating that more lives and homes could have been saved with better defenses. The issue is expected to be a focal point in the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey.

The attack is part of a continued, intense military campaign by Russia, attributed to retaliatory actions against Ukrainian strikes on Russian territories. Kyiv declared a day of mourning and the assault drew widespread condemnation, including from EU ambassador Katarina Mathernova, who described it as unleashing 'hell on Kyiv.'