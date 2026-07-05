Tensions Ignite Again as Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza City's Heart
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of at least two Palestinians, with several others wounded. This incident is part of ongoing tensions since the U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hamas, which both parties have accused each other of violating. Indirect talks continue amidst ongoing violence.
In a fresh escalation of conflict, an Israeli airstrike hit Gaza City, killing at least two Palestinians, according to health officials. The attack targeted a group on Omar Al-Mokhtar road, inflicting multiple injuries.
The Israeli military has yet to release a statement on the strike. This incident adds to the persistent violence since a U.S.-mediated ceasefire was established with Hamas last year. Israel justifies its actions as counter-terrorism efforts.
Accusations of ceasefire violations fly from both sides, with indirect talks stuck over disarmament and troop withdrawals. Over 1,060 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have died since the ceasefire began eight months ago.