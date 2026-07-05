Epic Showdowns at Wimbledon: Osaka and Djokovic Shine

Highlights Of The Seventh Day At Wimbledon On Sunday Times Gmt Osaka Knocks Out Sabalenka Fourtime Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka Overpowered World Number One Aryna Sabalenka To Reach The Quarterfinals It Was The First Time Osaka

The tennis world witnessed electrifying action on the seventh day of Wimbledon as Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic took center stage. Osaka, demonstrating formidable prowess, ousted the world's top player Aryna Sabalenka with a score of 6-2, 7-6(2), marking her debut in the quarter-finals of a non-hardcourt major.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, already a seven-time Wimbledon champion, maintained his stellar form against Roman Safiullin, securing a 7-6(6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory. This win not only propelled Djokovic into the quarter-finals but also saw him surpass Roger Federer's record with his 106th singles victory at Wimbledon.

Sunday's matches kept tennis enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, as other key players like Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova also seized wins to advance in the tournament, showcasing the high-stakes drama synonymous with Wimbledon.