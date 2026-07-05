The Road to Redemption: ISL to Fulfil Prize Money Promises

The International Swimming League Will Pay About Athletes Longoverdue Prize Money Owed From Its Season

The International Swimming League (ISL) has announced plans to compensate approximately 300 athletes by fulfilling overdue prize money obligations from its 2021 season, Commissioner Ben Allen confirmed to Reuters. The league, which suspended activities after 2021, intends to pay around $7 million through four instalments.

Among those set to receive payments are Olympic champions Ryan Murphy, Sarah Sjostrom, and Summer McIntosh. Despite technical banking issues delaying payments to some Russian athletes, the league aims to complete the initial instalment by year's end, with subsequent payments annually, possibly sooner.

Founded in 2019 to professionalize swimming with a team-based competition model, the ISL faced challenges from COVID-19 and the European conflict, which disrupted sponsorships and elevated costs. Nevertheless, ISL founder Konstantin Grigorishin and original financiers remain committed to the league's revival, with aspirations to hold an event in 2026 and a comprehensive relaunch in 2027.